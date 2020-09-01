According to the Wrestling Observer, NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be making her in-ring debut for AEW on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. AEW has yet to officially confirm the bout, with no report on who her first opponent could potentially be.

Rosa is set to face Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship at this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view.

UPDATE LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S DYNAMITE:

-Santana & Ortiz versus The Best Friends

-Thunder Rosa makes in-ring debut

-Chris Jericho versus Joey Janela

-Jon Moxley versus MJF’s lawyer

-Young Bucks/Jurassic Express versus Private Party/SCU (The winning team will then face each other at the ALL OUT PPV)