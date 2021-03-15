According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling superstar Thunder Rosa is still under an MMA contract with Combate Americas. The former NWA women’s champion last fought for the promotion back in November of 2019, where she lost to Nadine Mandiau by decision.

The report states that Rosa has a deal with Combate through September and expects to compete at least once more before then, with full support from the NWA to do so. However, the report also notes that Rosa has not had any conversations with the AEW higher-ups regarding her fight career. She is set to main event this week’s AEW Dynamite against Britt Baker in an unsanctioned anything goes bout.

