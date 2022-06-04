AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where La Mera Mera spoke about the rise of Jade Cargill, and how she feels about the TBS champion’s title for title challenge, something Cargill asked for in a separate interview. See Rosa’s response, as well as her overall thoughts on Cargill, below.

Says she’s interested in a title for title showdown with Jade Cargill:

If you know me, do you think I’m gonna shy away to wrestle another champion? [Rosa said in reaction to Jade Cargill’s champion versus champion call out] I came to this company as a champion and I am now the company champion. So do you think I’m gonna shy away to have a match with Jade? I already had one with her, and I unfortunately came up short. However… however, hopefully it’s pretty soon. I will be ready for Jade. Again, I don’t know if she’s gonna be ready for me. I bring a lot more experience and yes, she’s probably gonna be way better than she was the first time when we met in the ring. But now more than ever, I am more hungry and I am more determined to keep what is mine.

On Cargill’s rise in the wrestling business:

It’s a business. You can’t look at somebody else’s journey [and] be like, ‘Damn it. Why is she getting that and I’m not?’ Like listen, I am not worried how she [Jade Cargill] got in, what she’s doing, where she’s at, I’m worried about myself, you know? I can’t be like, being jealous and all like, you know, bitter about, ‘Oh, people are getting –’ I’m worried about what is for me and right now, I’m the AEW Women’s Champion. The moment I saw Jade, honestly, when she came to AEW, I knew she was gonna get signed because of what she brings to the table. You don’t see a woman like her in professional wrestling. I think there’s so many people [that] have been looking for the next Chyna and she has a lot of things… you know, that are setting up for her in the future because of the way that she looks and how athletic she is and she’s a quick learner, she’s doing things real well, people are really behind her and that’s just what it is and like she says, I’m gonna have to give it up to her, she wears green because green is money and she is money, you know? I mean, you can knock that out of her. This is who she is and I’m just not gonna talk all this smack about her. I’m really happy for her success and you [interviewer] know me. She works hard, she does her thing and she does her and that’s it. My journey is completely different. Some of us have to struggle, and claw and really put the work in inside and outside of the ring, in the indies, some people don’t. That’s just how the cookie crumbles and good for her, she has success and she has been able to achieve that success in this company. But she’s just the champion as I am a champion. Like you said, I’m not worried about her 30-plus wins because that’s her. I’m worried about me and I’m worrying about this right now, the future, what is in front of me. Can’t be worrying about the future and again, I can’t be like [complaining]. Good for her. Good for her.

