Thunder Rosa is still your NWA women’s champion.

Rosa successfully defended the title on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT against women’s division star Ivelisse, the first time the championship has been defended at an AEW event.

Afterwards Ivelisse’s partner Diamante would jump Rosa, but AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida would make the save.

