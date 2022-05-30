Thunder Rosa is still your AEW women’s champion.

La Mera Mera defeated Serena Deeb at this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup was a competitive back-and-forth affair that saw Deeb nearly win the gold on several occasions, but in the end Rosa managed to pick up the victory after hitting her Rosa driver finisher.

This marks Rosa’s second successful world title defense since winning it from Britt Baker back in March. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

