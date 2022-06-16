AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is returning to the Combate Global MMA promotion, but this time she will be doing commentary.

It was announced this week that Rosa will call Combate Global’s Paramount+ streamed live events on Friday, July 15 and Friday, July 22, live from Miami, Florida.

Rosa will join Combate Global play-by-play announcer Max Bretos and color analyst Rodolfo Roman in the TV booth to help call the live action in La Jaula, the Combate Global competition cage.

“I have always loved Combate and the sport of MMA, so I am excited about this new opportunity,” Rosa said in the press release issued this week.

Rosa signed with Combate Americas/Global in September 2019, and made her MMA debut on November 8 of that year, losing a strawweight bout to Nadine Mandiau by unanimous decision at the Combate Americas San Antonio event. She has not fought MMA since then and it was announced in October 2021 that Rosa was retired from MMA due to signing with AEW and not having enough time to commit to training.

However, Rosa revealed at the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest that she had been offered another MMA fight, and that she was thinking about accepting the offer.

Rosa is scheduled to defend her title against Toni Storm at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26 in Chicago.

Combate Global is currently working on producing 30 live events in 2022, with 4 shows scheduled for July, beginning on Friday, July 1, and continuing with fight cards on each of the next three consecutive Friday’s, including the 2 events that Rosa will sit in the TV booth for.

The Combate Global fight cards for each event in July will be announced at later dates, along with their respective Paramount+ start times. You can find more details on Combate Global and its athletes at CombateGlobal.com.

