During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies former NWA women’s champion and consistent AEW competitor Thunder Rosa revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, a result of continuing to travel during the pandemic. She does state that she was able to fight it off, and has since received one dose of the vaccine.

I traveled the whole pandemic. Unfortunately, I got COVID at the beginning of the year. I was able to go through it well and now I got my vaccine. I’m waiting to get the other one and I’m still being cautious.

Rosa recently made history by being the first women’s matchup to main event an edition of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated rival Britt Baker in an unsanctioned street fight. Check out the full Q&A here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)