Prior to this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa revealed on AEW Unrestricted at FanFest that she had been offered another professional MMA fight, and was considering taking it. Her MMA record stands at 0 wins and 1 loss after a Combate Americas event back in 2019. Highlights are below.

Says she was offered another MMA fight, and that she is considering doing it:

“Actually, I was offered another cage match, a real one, an MMA match. And I’m like ‘I think I can still do it’ … But I’m going to take my time on this one, because MMA is something not to play with, and I have a lot of respect for those who stand in the cage. If I do it, you guys will know, because I’m probably gonna announce it on my taco vlog as I’m eating tacos.”

On being in Vegas for Double or Nothing weekend:

“Ten years ago, I came here for my wedding anniversary. And now I’m walking the streets and people are asking me for autographs.”

