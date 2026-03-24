Thunder Rosa has turned down an offer from WWE in the past.

The former AEW Women’s Champion revealed that she was offered $60,000 per year to join WWE as a referee back in 2019.

The women’s wrestling star spoke about the story while appearing as a guest for a radio interview on Real 92.3 LA this week.

“In 2019, they (WWE) called me and they were like, ‘are you ready to hang up the boots?’ I was like, well, you know, I needed money,” Rosa stated. “So I was like, I needed steady money because, brother, being an independent professional wrestler is, when you’re talking about hustle, it’s a hustle.”

Rosa continued, “I had a job when I was in the Bay Area, but when I decided to do wrestling full time, I was depending on my, ex-husband and like my hustle. I was hustling all the time and I was tired. Like hustling after like seven years, you’re like, man, I need a job or like something, and they offer me like $60,000 a year, which at the time it was like, all right, it’s better than what I was making. There was a hurricane that happened and then they just keep like pushing my, my tryout and then never happened, but it was meant to be that way, and that’s when I made the decision to jump into MMA, because they offered me a $3,000 contract.”

Watch the complete Thunder Rosa interview from The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 LA via the YouTube player embedded below.