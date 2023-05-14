Thunder Rosa discusses the origin of her face paint.

The AEW superstar and former women’s champion was the latest guest on RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” program to talk about this very subject. La Mera Mera revealed that a promoter convinced her to start wearing it to attract more Latino fans, but then told her to only paint half her face because she was too pretty.

[A promoter] said, ‘Use the face paint because we need to get more Latino fans. And then I put it on and he’s like, ‘You’re too pretty and you should use half of it.

Rosa later tells RJ that the paint is inspired by the Calavera decorative skull for Dia de los Muertos ( Day of the Dead). RJ jokingly asks if there was anyone Rosa was happy about being dead. Here is how she responded.

That’s a really wrong question. We throw parties after our ancestors pass away, not because we’re happy that they’re dead, but we’re celebrating their life. It’s not that we’re happy they’re dead.

Rosa returned to AEW television on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite after being out for many months with a back injury. Check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)