NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa says she passed on a WWE tryout last year.

Rosa recently spoke with Fightful Select and said while she’s never been contacted by WWE or Impact Wrestling to wrestle, she was scheduled for a WWE referee tryout last September.

Hurricane Dorian forced a lot of things to get canceled, and Rosa said the tryout would’ve interfered with the training she did for her pro MMA debut, so she passed it up. She ended up losing her first MMA fight back on November 8, for the Combate Americas promotion at their event in San Antonio, TX. She lost to Nadine Mandiau that night, by decision in the third round of the fight.

Rosa said she doesn’t regret the decision to turn down the WWE referee tryout. She added that she is open to working with WWE in the future, but she likes for companies to contact her instead of the other way around.

Rosa will make her AEW in-ring debut against an unknown opponent during tonight’s Dynamite episode. She will then challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida for the title at AEW All Out this weekend. You can click here for details on how Rosa ended up working with AEW while holding the NWA Women’s Title.

