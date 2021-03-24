Former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her classic Lights Out Showdown against Britt Baker from last week’s AEW Dynamite. Highlights from Rosa’s interview can be found below.

How she and Britt Baker complement each other:

I always thought in great storytelling, great movies, you really need a really good babyface and you really need a good heel, right? Batman and The Joker for example, they complement each other. I think Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa complement each other, and we need each other. We need each other to murder each other so, people understand like — I think at this point in AEW in the women’s division, they need something like this to happen, for people to really understand that we deserve respect.

Says she feels blessed to be performing on national television:

Regardless of what everybody says like, ‘Yes, you guys are green.’ This, that and that, it doesn’t matter. Let us do our thing, let us show you guys that we can perform, that we can and we should be [the] main event. We should have time on national television. I’ve been showing this. Myself and my partners, whoever’s in the ring with me when we are on Dynamite that we can do it. So, it’s time and it couldn’t be a better time for me to do this, and I am so blessed.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)