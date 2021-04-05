NWA superstar Thunder Rosa, who is a regular on AEW, was a recent guest on the Back Talk program to discuss her upcoming free agency, and how she believes she’ll have plenty of signing options to explore when the opportunity comes in 2022. Highlights are below.

Says she’s just trying to ride the wave:

That whole November thing was so funny. We were trolling everybody for like a week and a half. It was great. I had so many followers and people talking about me. And still talking about me. I’m just riding the wave right now and seeing what’s going to happen next. Consolidating my brand, [and] my other brand in Mission Pro Wrestling. My school; and that’s all that matter’s right now. Whatever’s going to happen in the next few months I have no control over.

How in 2022 she’ll be a free agent and she’ll have plenty of options:

We know we have a bright future ahead of us. That’s what I know and I’m staying positive with that, and we’re going to see from there. I’m probably going to do the [NCAA signing day] kind of thing. My husband’s going to be with me, my son, Drago’s going to be in the middle and I’m going to have the [promotion] hats [in front of me], and then I’m going to put a hat on. It’s going to be a 2022 moment probably.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)