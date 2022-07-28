AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa spoke with Digital Spy to hype this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, where La Mera Mera defends her title against Miyu Yamashita, who recently defeated Rosa in Japan to earn this opportunity. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How everyone wants a piece of her:

“Everyone wants a piece of me. It’s just nice to see I’m on everybody’s mouth, everybody, Taya, people from AEW, people from other places. I’m on dirt sheets, regardless of if they think I say stupid stuff, I’m on everyone’s mouth. So she’s gonna get it if she wants it. If anybody wants it and they’re calling me out and I feel that it’s worth my time, then yes, you can get it. I’m doing my best to be a good champion.”

On being a traveling world champion:

“Now that I’m able to travel the world and hold the title as I’m doing it, it’s very important. I don’t think it has been done in the women’s division in All Elite Wrestling, so it is important and it is different, and when things are different people are like, ‘I’m not sure about this, I don’t understand it. So it could be criticised but I’m used to it at this point.”