AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently joined the Athletes and the Arts podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included La Mera Mera revealing how long she has been working hurt, how she felt pressured to keep going, and how busy she is with being champion and owning her own promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she barely sleeps due to running her promotion and being AEW women’s champion:

“We don’t sleep. Sometimes I go days with three, four hours of sleep. I own my own promotion outside of AEW, an all women’s promotion, and I was running three shows a month sometimes … I was overseeing the women that are wrestlers, and I was training other women too. So it was very grueling, and it was a lot of sacrifice.”

Says she was working hurt for the longest time:

“Before I won my championship, I was hurt for the longest. One time, even doc was like ‘You need to be taped if you’re going into the ring.’ I couldn’t feel my legs when I got out of the ring. But I have to get out there. I couldn’t let people down. So I wrestled with my hips taped for about two months, because I was wrestling all the time. So it was like, nonstop because of that drive that we have. I wanted to be the champion. I wanted to be the best. I wanted people to say that I did it, I wanted to say that I did it for myself.”

