AEW superstar and current women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently joined the Gimme a Hull Yeah! Wrestling Podcast, where La Mera Mera gave an update on her recovery from injury, one that is bad enough she won’t be able to compete at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

The champ states that she is feeling better after physical therapy, but promises that she will be taking this time off to look at what she can do to improve.

“I just came out of therapy, it’s my second day officially doing therapy for my injuries. I feel better. I walked out saying I do feel better. We’ll see later. It’s going to take a little while, definitely. It is positive because I know I can heal, that’s always a positive. In every other aspect, it is a positive because I get a chance to really think about the future, my present, and really reflect on the past and see what worked and what didn’t work.”

In her absence AEW will be crowning an interim women’s champion at ALL OUT. Competing in that match will be Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and former champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

