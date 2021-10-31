AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently revealed in her Vlog that she is finally able to return to the gym after suffering a concussion.

I’m going to the gym, finally. I haven’t exercised in about ten days after my concussion. Just trying to be safe.

Rosa’s last AEW matchup was on the October 19th episode of Dark (taped on the 16th) where she teamed with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander in a winning effort against Emi Sakura, Diamante, and Nyla Rose. She worked yesterday’s AAW show as well. It is not known when Rosa was concussed, or if was even wrestling related.

Rosa received a first round bye in the TBS women’s tournament, and is set to face the winner of Anna Jay and Jaime Hayter.