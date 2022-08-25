Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured women’s champion Thunder Rosa revealing some unfortunate news.

La Mera Mera says she has sustained an undisclosed injury and will not be able to defend her title for the time being. In her absence a fatal-four way will take place at ALL OUT to determine an interim women’s champion. The match will feature Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.

Get well soon, champ ❤️@thunderrosa22 steps down as AEW Women's World Champion due to injury #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZTPAlMdJi9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 25, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson