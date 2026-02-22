Thunder Rosa is speaking out after receiving a hateful message following her in-ring return on AEW Collision.

Rosa competed for the first time in eight months during Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision in Oceanside, California, squaring off against Julia Hart.

The comeback match should have been the headline.

Instead, it was overshadowed by a message she says crossed a serious line.

Taking to video on Sunday, Rosa revealed that she received a hateful message after the show, one that went far beyond criticism of her performance.

“I want to address something real. I received a hateful message, the kind that doesn’t critique my work, but it really attacks who I am and where I came from.“

She made it clear she would not amplify the individual behind it.

“I’m not going to repeat it, and I’m not going to give this guy more oxygen, but I will say this, in the United States right now, a lot of people are being treated as suspects. Not because of what they’ve done, but because of their names, their accents, or the place that they came from.”

Rosa drew a firm distinction between passionate wrestling debate and outright hate.

“If you don’t like my matches, my promos, my style, that’s your right. Wrestling is a passionate sport. Debate is part of it. But dehumanizing people, threatening them, turning immigration into a punchline, that’s not fandom, that’s hate.”

One line.

Crystal clear.

She then delivered a message aimed at both the locker room and the fanbase.

“So here’s my message to the locker room, to the audience, and to everyone listening. We can keep wrestling tough without being cruel. We can be loud without being dangerous, and we can protect this community by refusing to normalize intimidation.”

During her entrance for the match, Rosa wore gear emblazoned with the words “Mujer Mexicana Migrante,” which translates to “Mexican Migrant Woman.”

The message was intentional.

And personal.

She later followed up on X with a translated post that read: “Mexican Migrant Woman. Here we are and we’re not leaving!”