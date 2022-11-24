Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion.

Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.

Paquette then introduced the new champion – Hayter. Paquette asked Hayter how it felt to be the undisputed champion, but Britt Baker interrupted and said the word “interim” isn’t in their vocabulary. Baker then told Paquette to shut her mouth and pay respect to the champion, and step aside so that they can head to the ring.

Hayter and Baker then won a Triple Threat tag team match over Anna Jay and Tay Melo, and Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

Excalibur later announced that Storm’s title reign will be counted as an official reign in the AEW record books.

Rosa took to Twitter after the announcement and wrote, “Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.”

Hayter became the interim champion by defeating Toni Storm at last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Rosa won the title by defeating Baker in a Steel Cage match at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam Dynamite on March 16, to begin her second reign with the title. She then announced on August 24 that she was unable to defend the title due to an injury, preventing her from defending against Storm at AEW All Out on September 4. Storm instead won a Fatal 4 Way to become the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out, defeating Hayter, Baker, and Hikaru Shida.

Rosa’s last title defense was a win over Hayter at Battle of The Belts III on August 6, and she has not wrestled since working a six-woman tag team match at the August 10 Elevation tapings.

Rosa recently stated that she is hoping to be back in the ring some time in January. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan stated during Full Gear media that he was thinking about stripping Rosa of the title.

Below is the full tweet from Rosa, along with footage from tonight’s Dynamite segment at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

A well-earned victory for the team of Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women's World Champ @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fLqPCknRVl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

