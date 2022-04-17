Today’s AEW Battle of the Belts II television special featured Thunder Rosa defending the women’s championship against Nyla Rose following multiple attacks by the Native Beast on AEW programming.

After a competitive back and forth Rosa managed to defeat Rose after catching her with a frankensteiner. This marks her first successful title defense since she won the belt from Britt Baker at last months’ St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Powerbomb on to the hardest part of the ring by the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/t98t3HaCtm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

