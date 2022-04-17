Today’s AEW Battle of the Belts II television special featured Thunder Rosa defending the women’s championship against Nyla Rose following multiple attacks by the Native Beast on AEW programming.
After a competitive back and forth Rosa managed to defeat Rose after catching her with a frankensteiner. This marks her first successful title defense since she won the belt from Britt Baker at last months’ St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Huge bulldog by champion @thunderrosa22 to the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/9CYLQStJml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Dropkick off the top by @thunderrosa22! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/4qWWdG6iPq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Powerbomb on to the hardest part of the ring by the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/t98t3HaCtm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Champion @thunderrosa22 risking it all tonight at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/ORaSZPaDlE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The champ @thunderrosa22 perseveres through the onslaught by @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NFEasZatn7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @thunderrosa22 is still your #AEW Women's World Champion after an incredibly physical match against the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2DWwYBxano
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Full results to Battle of the Belts II can be found here.