AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the former NWA women’s champion spoke on a number of subjects, including her thoughts on her classic lights out unsanctioned match with Britt Baker, and how she wanted Zoey Stark to be Mission Pro Wrestling champion. Highlights are below.

Feels like her achievements in the historic Unsanctioned Lights Out match are overlooked

I bled too [in the Lights Out match with Britt Baker] but I didn’t do it to the point where like I was completely drenched in blood. I think that was one of the shocking factors for that match. I mean the match was a masterpiece. I mean I watch it, it was so driven with emotions from her and from me that made it so special. There’s been so many women in the business that I wanna give credit to that were before us that have done this on the independent scene. But they never did it in a way where we did it. In my personal opinion, that’s one of the main reasons why people are like, ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘She’s the queen of hardcore’ and yes, she did some crazy stuff and she took some crazy bumps but at the same time it’s like, this wouldn’t happen if she didn’t have the opponent that she had with her. Absolutely [it takes two to tango] and I knew that for her, it was gonna be a defining moment in her career, this match specifically. For me, it was the match that I needed for people to understand who Thunder Rosa is and I’m just not talking about as a worker, but I’m just talking about as in general, like what I’m able to do. I can do technical matches, I can do high-flying matches, I can wrestle in a mask, I can speak Spanish, I can speak English. I can do Hardcore matches. I’m not afraid of anything. I can do MMA, I can do everything. But I feel like the drift went with her and it didn’t go with me.

On Zoey Stark:

We had a bunch of girls from different parts of the country that came and helped us out. One of the main ones that I wanted to bring was – she’s already signed, Theresa Serrano was her name. What’s her name in the WWE? Zoey [Stark], yes, her. People will not give her the moment of her life and she’s so talented and I was like, ‘I want you to come over’ because my idea was to make her my champion.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)