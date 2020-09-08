NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa was a guest on the This Is The NWA podcast to talk about her performance at AEW’s ALL OUT pay per view, and how the title match against Hikaru Shida was perceived. Highlights are below.

How AEW doesn’t have a woman like her in their division:

It’s been a team effort and I just came there and just represented and yesterday [All Out] was really good because [Hikaru] Shida was — she was willing to do something different. She’s worked with us, I mean of course the people that she works with in AEW, but I don’t think they have a woman like me on the roster and I showed it from the moment I showed up there. That first week, I went there and I went to training and I showed the girls how you should look when you train, and how you should look when you get in the ring. You should be the same way and you should train as hard because it’s national TV and it’s prime time, you know?

How she was given time in her match at ALL OUT and her debut match on Dynamite:

The thing is the pressure was [a lot]. Everybody was like, ‘You guys have to knock it out of the park,’ Wednesday too and… another thing, they gave us time which they never do on Dynamite, ever, on women’s wrestling and then I come and I’m the NWA Champion who’s not even signed and it’s just like… we’re in the back, there was supposed to be some stuff and then [Kenny] Omega came then he looked at us and said, ‘Show them what a real women’s wrestling match should look like.’

Happy that her Dynamite match was received well:

And that’s the thing, people were like, ‘Oh, who’s this Thunder Rosa chick, man? What’s the hype all about?’ And that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, if I underdeliver, I’m f*cked,’ you know? So, that’s why the Serena Deeb match was so important and yes I had some like, ‘Oh man, she gave her too much and she didn’t look that strong.’ Well, the problem was all my stuff was in between commercials so people didn’t see what we did do [during] the commercials, but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day it’s like… we showed what women’s wrestling looks like and two technicians, a veteran and a hungry, rising star just doing something in the ring and people still talk about the match. For Christ’s sake, Jim Cornette had nothing [negative] to say.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)