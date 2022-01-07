AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the former NWA women’s champion spoke on a number of subjects, including her thoughts on her current feud with Mercedes Martinez, and how she feels ready to wrestle a 60-minute matchup for AEW. Highlights are below.

On her current feud with Mercedes Martinez:

My head still hurts [from Mercedes attacking me]. She hit me hard. It’s great [that she’s in AEW]. I think we need more veterans that are able to guide all the young, new talent that we still have. The learning curve is so big in our division because we have a lot of people that have been in our business less than ten years and you like it or not, there’s a lot of stuff that we all still need to learn and she is a book of knowledge and every time I have stepped in the ring with her because we’ve been having a lot of matches on the independent scene. But they get better and better and better and better so, what you guys are about to see in the next couple of months is gonna be fire because you have somebody that is a super freaking good veteran that knows what she’s doing and then you’re seeing fiery thunder, baby Rosa right now. It’s gonna be money inside and outside of the ring and if you guys go on YouTube and see our matches that we have had in the last couple of months, you gotta know what I’m talking about because we both can go. I just hope that the world is ready to see what’s next.

Say she is ready to have a 60-minute match after watching the Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson draw:

I mean I saw — because last time when they had this 60-minute match, Cowboy [Hangman Adam Page] and Bryan [Danielson], I was telling Mark [Henry], ‘Mark, I’m ready for this. I am ready for this’ and I know a couple of my peers are ready to have a 60-minute match.

