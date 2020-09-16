NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke to Sportskeeda to discuss her return to AEW, and how she hopes to use that platform to raise the stock for the National Wrestling Alliance. Rosa admits she wasn’t expecting to return to AEW so shortly after her ALL OUT pay per view bout against Hikaru Shida, but says that Tony Khan and Billy Corgan are very happy with the performance she’s put in since debuting on Dynamite.

The working relationship is there, I’m returning, I wasn’t expecting to return so quickly. Yes, I think Billy [Corgan] and Tony [Khan] have been talking. They are very happy with my performance so far. I hope, knock on wood, it continues. It’s going well for me. We are putting NWA name on a broader platform, which is the goal at the end of the day.

Roda is set to defend her NWA women’s title on tonight’s Dynamite against Ivelisse. You can check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)