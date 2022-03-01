Thunder Rosa is slated to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. She spoke about what it would mean for her to win the title during an interview with Denise Salcedo:

“I don’t know if you remember when Eddie Guerrero won the championship in California,” Rosa began. “I feel like it’s going to be very similar to that or even bigger, because when was the last time that a Mexican born wrestler wins a major title in a major company.”

“Just imagine, it’s not only about being a Mexican, but being a Latina. When was the last time that a Latina not only represents Mexicans, but also represents so many other countries?”

She continues, “I can’t tell you how many Nicaraguans, Costa Ricans, Cubans, and Puerto Ricans, stop at my table and say you represent me. That’s huge.”

“So just imagine when I am on my knees holding this thing, probably shaking after having a badass match, how many people are going to be crying out their homes with me of happiness, because this is not only an achievement for Thunder Rosa, this is an achievement for so many people of color that struggle every single day, in their own way, to live their dreams, and they finally achieved them.”