NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

How she originally got scouted by Lucha Underground:

It definitely did, but I think you have to make your name value because I could have gone there and like completely disappeared. But I was like, ‘I was in Stardom. Oh my god.’ Then I kept working with them, and then they brought the Stardom show to America, and that’s when I got scouted by Lucha Underground at one of those shows.

Her time working with a bunch of veterans like Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero:

I wrestle under the hood as Kobra Moon, and that’s when I learned that when they give you opportunities like that for TV, you got to perform. You just have to. It doesn’t matter how green [or] how inexperienced you are, you have to. If you don’t have the skills, you better damn learn because they’re gonna fire you and find somebody else that is better than you. I mean working with so many veterans. I mean, I was working with Rey Mysterio [and] the Guerrero’s. There was a bunch of people like Ricochet. It was amazing. I would just be on the apron looking at the guys putting their matches together, and I’m like, ‘man, this is pretty dope.’ I’m actually learning from the best of the best. I would ask question to everybody. I would ask the luchadors from AAA to teach me stuff, and that’s how I started learning.

How much she learned during her time in LU:

A lot of the times I would come early, and I trained with the Ballards and I trained with Santino Brothers, with the Lucha Brothers so I can learn the style, so I can perform better in Lucha Underground. It taught me so much. It taught me about cameras. It taught me about promos, how to do vignettes [and] how to be confident even when you have no skills whatsoever. So it was really good.

Almost working for WWE:

I was contacted. They told me how much they paid, and they were like we’re going to send you the information. Here’s your stuff. They sent me the flight and everything. Then Hurricane Dorian happened. My stuff started getting backed up. Back then, I was already toying with the idea of doing MMA. Combate Americas contacted me, and I started training in June. By the time WWE called me, it was the last week of August, and Combate Americas were like, ‘you need to sign the contract now because we need to start announcing that you’re gonna fight.’ And then I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know what to do’ and then that start happening, and I was like maybe this is a sign that I probably should not go to WWE for refereeing. So I told them that I was not interested anymore. Thank you for the opportunity. I signed a contract with Combate Americas for my first MMA fight, and then NWA called me like two days after. They’re like, ‘you want to be in here?’ Like, ‘sure, why not?’

