AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa took to Twitter early this evening to thank her boss, company president Tony Khan, for putting together her recent matchup against Miyu Yamashita at TJPW’s Summer Sun Princess event in Japan.

The bout, which aired this evening on AEW’s Youtube series Dark, saw Yamashita defeat La Mera Mera and earn a future opportunity at the AEW women’s title. When speaking about the match Rosa writes:

“The #Hype is real I am profoundly proud of this match vs @miyu_tjp, it has energized me even more. I want all new challenges and challengers. Anybody, Anyplace, Anytime. #AEWDark #FyterFest Week. Thank you @TonyKhan for making it happen. I’ll say it every time, I love @AEW.”

Khan has yet to announce when Rosa’s title defense will take place. You can see the champ’s tweet below.