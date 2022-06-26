AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke with TV Insider to hype this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where La Mera Mera will defend the title against #1 contender, Toni Storm. During her interview Rosa hypes the showdown with Storm, and also discusses the possibility of Saraya, better known as Paige in WWE, joining the AEW roster now that she is a free agent. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Paige joining AEW would be really cool:

She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since a young girl. I met her mother a few years ago at an independent show. She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it. If anyone comes to wrestle me. I’m open to any challenge. Whoever wants a piece of me, you know where to find me. If not, I’ll send you my number right now.

What fans can expect from her match with Toni Storm tonight at Forbidden Door: