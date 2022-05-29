AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she explained the importance of her face paint and how she will auction off her ring gear that she wears at Double Or Nothing against Serena Deeb.

“The significance of my face paint is part of my culture. We celebrate the Day of the Dead on November 2nd, we paint our faces to celebrate the death, and we remember them. It’s kind of like a big party. What we do to make it different is we always come with different designs, depending on my mood, my gear, and my makeup artist, Janet, she’s the one who has been doing my face paint.”

“In Mexico, there have been a lot of women that have been disappearing. There are women that try to go and get a job and they never come back. We all know one thing. They’re all dead. So I will be coming out representing them as the lost souls. All those women that had dreams and goals, and now they’re no longer going to be able to achieve them.”

“This Sunday, I will be remembering the beautiful souls that just passed away, murdered, at school in Uvalde Texas. I actually want to auction the gear that I’m wearing to help families with funeral services for the kids.”