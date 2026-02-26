All Elite Wrestling is returning to “The Lone Star State” next week.

And they’re bringing a big title tilt with them.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on February 25 in Denver, CO., a big AEW Women’s World Championship showdown was officially announced for next Wednesday night’s show.

Scheduled for March 4 in El Paso, TX., former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, who recently returned to the scene in AEW, will challenge reigning title-holder Thekla, with the gold on-the-line.

“Just be careful,” Statlander warned Rosa after the announcement was made. Rosa didn’t seem thrown by the warning at all, insisting that Thekla is the one who needs to be careful.

Renee Paquette asked Statlander why she said what she said, but Statlander no-sold her and walked off.

Before the 3/4 title tilt in El Paso, however, Rosa will join forces with Statlander to take on The Sisters of Sin in women’s tag-team action on this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday for live AEW Collision results, and every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.