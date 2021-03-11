AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be headlined by the first ever Lights Out matchup to take place on AEW’s weekly episodic, as well as the first ever women’s main event between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. Check out the early lineup for next week below.

-Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston versus The Good Brothers

-Cody Rhodes versus Penta El Zero M

-Jurassic Express/Bear Country versus Matt Hardy/Private Party/Butcher and The Blade

-Jade Cargill in action

-Thunder Rosa versus Britt Baker LIGHTS OUT MATCH