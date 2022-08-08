It was announced at today’s AAA press conference that Taya Valkyrie and Thunder Rosa will clash at the October 15th TripleMania XXX pay-per-view from Mexico, City.
¡Por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas!@thetayavalkyrie vs @thunderrosa22
📅 15 de Octubre.
⌚️ 8 PM.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
-Pentagon Jr. vs. Villan IV Mask vs. Mask Ruleta De La Muerte
-Pagano vs. Cibernetico
-Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Mystery Opponent for the AAA Mega championship