It was announced at today’s AAA press conference that Taya Valkyrie and Thunder Rosa will clash at the October 15th TripleMania XXX pay-per-view from Mexico, City.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

-Pentagon Jr. vs. Villan IV Mask vs. Mask Ruleta De La Muerte

-Pagano vs. Cibernetico

-Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Mystery Opponent for the AAA Mega championship