The AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match from last Saturday’s TJPW (Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling) Summer Sun Princess 22 event will be featured on tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Saturday’s match saw Miyu Yamashita defeat AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a non-title match, to earn a future title shot.

There’s no word yet on when the Yamashita vs. Rosa title match will take place, but Rosa noted in a post-show press conference that Yamashita knows her schedule and knows where AEW goes. Rosa also said Yamashita is more than welcome to come to her house whenever she’s in the United States.

Yamashita made her AEW debut at the June 1 Dark tapings, teaming with Skye Blue for a loss to Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose. It was recently reported that AEW officials wanted to do a Yamashita vs. Rosa title match on TV as they have been very impressed with Yamashita.

As noted, tonight’s AEW Dark will also feature AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC and his first title defense. PAC retained over Shota Umino at a RevPro event in Sheffield, England this past Sunday.

No other AEW Dark matches have been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

