Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Major League Wrestling women’s roster continues to expand with a new addition set to join the featherweight division Saturday, October 14. The Notorious Mimi will make her MLW debut in singles competition as the 20-year old looks to climb the rankings and capture MLW gold.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Featured on Apple TV+ docuseries centered around the legendary Monster Factory, Mimi is a tough as nails prodigy, fresh off of a stint in NXT. Now Mimi looks to level up and tap into her ferocity in the featherweight division.

Looking to dash Mimi’s dreams is the emerging excellence that is Tiara James. James, who debuted in MLW this summer, boasts she is certified “top tier” talent. Backing it up with impressive outings, James is primed to get into the mix for a title shot if her momentum can continue.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

TITLE VERSUS TITLE

CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Fright Night Challenge

Matt Cardona vs. ???

Ichiban vs. Love, Doug

Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

