Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing ticket information for the promotion’s December 11th Final Battle pay per view, which takes place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Details can be found below.

ROH has announced ticket information for Final Battle, the company’s ultimate pay-per-view event of the year, at Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Tickets for the star-studded show go on sale for HonorClub members on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The presale, which includes a $10 discount, ends Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual event since the company’s inception in 2002. Scores will be settled, championships will be decided, and the best wrestlers on the planet will pull out all the stops at Final Battle.

Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for Final Battle match announcements. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live and in person!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

BELL TIME: 7PM ET

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS UMBC EVENT CENTER)

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE, BALTIMORE, MD 21250