– The following are ticket sales for WWE live events, television shows and premium live events in March, April and May of 2025, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event on Sunday, March 30th in Amsterdam has 6,135 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 4th in Chicago has 14,072 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, April 7th in Minneapolis has 6,617 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 11th in Seattle has 6,267 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, April 14th in Sacramento has 11,400 tickets sold.

– WWE Hall of Fame. 2025 on Friday, April 18th in Las Vegas has 2,302 tickets sold.

– Undertaker 1deadman Show on Saturday, April 19th in Las Vegas has 1,621 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19th in Las Vegas has 45,915 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20th in Las Vegas has 47,730 tickets sold.

– The Roast of Wrestlemania with Tony Hinchcliffe on Sunday, April 20th in Las Vegas has 2,313 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, April 22nd in Las Vegas has 1,161 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 25th in Fort Worth has 9,322 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 5th in Omaha has 7,581 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 9th in Dayton has 4,578 tickets sold.

– WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10th in St.Louis has 9,297 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 12th in Louisville has 5,809 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 16th in Greensboro has 6,693 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 19th in Greenville has 4,065 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 30th in Knoxville has 11,068 tickets sold.

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” on Saturday morning, with Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship from WrestleMania 37: Night 1, which comes in at number 19 on the list.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has released a new 31-plus minute behind-the-scenes documentary from WrestleMania 2000 from Anaheim, California.

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete episode of the Broken Skull Sessions featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and special guest, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.