WrestleMania season is still quite a bit away, but you can reserve your seat soon for next year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Monday, September 23, WWE released an announcement regarding tickets for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 going on-sale starting on Friday, October 25.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

WrestleMania 41 tickets available Friday, October 25 September 23, 2024 – WWE today announced tickets for WrestleMania 41 will be available starting Friday, October 25 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster. In May, WWE, in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.



Fans can now register for presale access to WrestleMania 41 by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.



Additionally, official WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.



Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.



This past April, WrestleMania XL became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history, breaking the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.