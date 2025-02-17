WWE issued an announcement on Monday regarding individual event tickets for WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, Nevada going on-sale this Tuesday.

Individual Event Tickets On Sale Tuesday, February 18 at 11am ET/8am PT

Friday Night SmackDown, Stand & Deliver & Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena

February 17, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Friday Night SmackDown (Friday, April 18), Stand & Deliver (Saturday, April 19) and Monday Night Raw (Monday, April 21), which will all take place at T-Mobile Arena, will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.axs.com.

As announced last month, the three major events at T-Mobile Arena will round out WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas. Limited three-day event combo tickets are still available via https://www.axs.com.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages for SmackDown, Stand & Deliver and Raw are now available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

In May, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. WrestleMania 41 tickets can still be purchased by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/853853.

WWE World is set to deliver an unforgettable five-day event with WWE Superstars, Legends, exclusive merchandise, and epic immersive experiences from April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite Superstars hit the stage, score autographs and photo ops with WWE icons, and all-new interactive exhibits. Tickets for WWE World are available now at https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets.

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 151 000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center designed and operated by The Boring Company and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information go to www.lvcva.com www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Park MGM, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team. The city’s newest landmark, recently named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Industry-leading architect Populous designed T-Mobile Arena to meet the U.S. Green Building Council’s standards for LEED® Gold Certification. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit the T-Mobile Arena website at www.t-mobilearena.com.