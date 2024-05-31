Tickets for the final “go-home” show for this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” go on sale next week.

WWE issued a press release on Friday to announce tickets for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 2 in Cleveland, OH. will be going on sale starting next Friday, June 7.

Check out all of the information in the following announcement released today by WWE.

TICKETS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN® ON AUGUST 2 IN CLEVELAND ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 7 SmackDown to Emanate from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Ahead of SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3



Tickets Available Via SeatGeek Starting Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. ET



STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for Friday Night SmackDown on August 2 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will go on sale starting Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. ET as part of SummerSlam Weekend. Tickets will be available via SeatGeek.com.



SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 3 from Cleveland Browns Stadium, marking the first time since August of 1996 that the premium live event will be held in Cleveland.



Additionally, SummerSlam Priority Pass ticket packages are now available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.



SummerSlam streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.



Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results, and on August 3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.