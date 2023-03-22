AEW recently announced a series of events that will be taking place in Canada this summer, including the Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. The joint AEW and NJPW event takes place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Speaking of Forbidden Door 2, pre-sale tickets for the event recently went on sale and are moving incredibly fast. According to WrestleTix, the event is nearly sold out after only one hour of the pre-sale. AEW and the venue have since opened up more seating options.

WrestleTix adds that Scotiabank could fit anywhere from 13,000-15,000 fans depending on the setup.

Current look below. Not much left at the moment (some tickets will come in and out if people don't complete purchase) They have 6 upper decks they can still open up (and they will if these tickets continue to move). pic.twitter.com/l4PwwnilZC — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 22, 2023

These upper decks appear to be moving as well. Could be a sellout within an hour. pic.twitter.com/RtYd1z2x9y — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) March 22, 2023

Last year’s Forbidden Door event saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event to become the new AEW World Champion after CM Punk vacated the title.