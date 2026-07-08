The road to WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” continues, and now you can reserve your seat to watch it go down live on the big screen.
On Wednesday, July 8, Fandango issued a press release to announce that tickets are now on-sale for night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026 at Fandango movie theaters.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
TICKETS FOR NIGHT 1 OF “WWE SUMMERSLAM 2026” ARE NOW ON SALE ON FANDANGO
Los Angeles, CA (July 8, 2026) – The biggest event of the summer belongs on the biggest screen. Tickets to experience Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2026 live in theaters are now available on Fandango. Wrestling fans won’t want to miss the action when SummerSlam streams live in theaters on Saturday, August 1.
Don’t miss Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns and more of WWE’s Superstars as they battle under the bright lights of SummerSlam. Get ready for the action by watching Fandango’s official WWE SummerSlam 2026 trailer here.
Looking to experience the entire weekend? Secure the WWE SummerSlam Bundle for $65 and receive a ticket to see both Night 1 and Night 2 in theaters, plus an exclusive WWE SummerSlam t-shirt, while supplies last.
The excitement doesn’t stop there! Purchase 1 ticket to WWE SummerSlam 2026 in theaters and receive 1 kids ticket free (with purchase of adult ticket of equal or greater price, up to $11 total ticket price and fees) using promo code WWESUMMERSLAM, while supplies last. It’s the perfect way for the whole family to experience the excitement together.
Experience every entrance, every championship clash and every unforgettable moment on the big screen. Purchase tickets to WWE SummerSlam 2026 on Fandango today by logging on to Fandango.com!
About Fandango
Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.