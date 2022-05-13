AEW will be making its debut in Savannah Georgia on Wednesday, July 13th for a live broadcast of Dynamite and a taping of Rampage. Tickets for that event are now on sale. Check out the full details below.

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. announced on Twitter that he has been cast in his first feature film. The Varsity Blond member writes, “The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!!”