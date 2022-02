According to PW Insider, tickets are now on sale for the upcoming “Road To Rebellion” tapings for IMPACT Wrestling, which takes place on March 18th & March 19th from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

These will be the promotion’s last set of television tapings before their annual Rebellion pay-per-view from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. As always these taped episodes air on AXS TV.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s official website.