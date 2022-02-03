Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

MLW returns to Philadelphia on Friday, May 13 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

Get your tickets starting this morning at 10:00 a.m. at MLW2300.com

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Myron Reed

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

