Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are officially on sale for the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from Philadelphia, their first show in 2023.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7 with MLW Blood & Thunder.

Tickets can be purchased at MLW2300.com.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.

Signed to compete:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

