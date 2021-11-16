Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the promotion’s “Blood & Thunder” event, which takes place on January 21st from Dallas. Full details can be found below.

Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWDallas.com for Major League Wrestling’s return to Dallas this January featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Alex Shelley

Matt Cross

Alex Kane

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Ikuro Kwon

Gino Medina

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

🎟 Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

