New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the promotion’s upcoming events in Washington DC and Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Two major events will see NJPW action rock Washington DC and Philadelphia, PA this April.

On April 15, Capital Collision will return to the Washington DC Sports and Entertainment Center. At Capital Collision 2022, Juice Robinson shocked the world by wining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a four way battle. What will happen in 2023?

April 16 will see NJPW return to the 2300 Arena for Collision in Philadelphia. STRONG tapings hit the legendary former ECW Arena in 2022, and the 2023 event will be powered up into a PPV spectacular. What will happen when New Japan is back in the iconic home of hardcore?

Tickets for both events are on sale NOW!