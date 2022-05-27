New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the July 24th High Alert event, which takes place from the Grady Cole Center in North Carolina. Full details can be found below.

July 24 will see NJPW STRONG come to the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for High Alert tapings. The event will see NJPW’s first appearance in the Grady Cole Center since New Beginning 2019, as the very best in pure professional wrestling comes to the heartland of pro-wrestling in Charlotte.

Tickets are on sale now for what is sure to be a stacked night of action: stay tuned for updates on the lineup and matches you can expect to see!