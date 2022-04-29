New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the December 21st NJPW STRONG Ignition event, which takes place from the Vermont Hollywood in California. Full details can be found below.

Since its debut in December 2021, NJPW STRONG has established an incredible home at The Vermont Hollywood, with packed and red hot crowds being a theme through Nemesis, Rivals, and the soon to air Mutiny series.

On Sunday, June 19, STRONG returns to The Vermont, with Ignition! Just one week before NJPW’s big stars combine with AEW for Forbidden Door in Chicago’s United Center, the names will be out in force to do battle in Hollywood. With Jay White, Hikuleo, Tom Lawlor, Mascara Dorada and more already confirmed to be in the lineup, what surprises may unfold, and what matches will fans be treated to at Ignition?

Stay tuned for more details and get your tickets now!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: IGNITION

Sunday June 19 Vermont Hollywood

TICKETS: https://link.dice.fm/f5b586432b27

Balcony Standing: $25

Floor Standing: $30

Balcony Seats: $50

Ringside C: $50

Ringside B: $60

Ringside A: $90